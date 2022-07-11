Cesar Gueikian demos Adam Jones' much-anticipated Silverburst Epiphone Les Paul Custom on Instagram

Gibson brand president Cesar Gueikian – who has a track record of showcasing upcoming Gibson electric guitars and acoustic guitars on social media – has taken to Instagram to give us our best look yet at Adam Jones’ upcoming Epiphone Les Paul signature guitar.

The guitar in question is a more affordable Epiphone version of the Tool man’s 1979 Gibson Les Paul Custom – which has been released as an exacting Silverburst LP Custom signature in 2020 and adapted as a US production line LP Standard in 2022.

Gueikian’s Instagram feed, which is fast becoming the go-to source for hot Gibson news, hosted three 15 second videos showing the Epiphone Les Paul Custom in action. Unfortunately, these videos are only available for 24 hours once posted, meaning at the time of writing there are only have 22 hours left before the clips vanish from the internet.

Having said that, it’s the clearest glimpse of the Epiphone signature we’ve ever had, following a range of cosmetically cryptic quick-fire snaps posted to Jones’ social media accounts.

(Image credit: Cesar Gueikian / Instagram)

Not only that, the clips also gives us our first playthrough and sonic glimpse of the guitar, which – as per our breakdown of five things to expect from Adam Jones’ signature Epiphone Les Paul – has a true Seymour Duncan in the bridge position.

It’s this pickup that seemingly gets Gueikian’s attention, and that plays host to the Gibson head honcho’s fretboard noodling.

Other important observations to make are the headstock and fretboard – which both confirm the model to be a custom shop, thanks to the block inlays and split diamond seal – as well as the colorway, which looks to be a perfectly replicated Silverburst finish.

Guitar fans first caught wind that an Epiphone version of Adam Jones’ LP was in the works back in May 2021, when Jones shared a snap of an Epiphone hardcase with the text “Adam Jones 1979”.

Details were few and far between for the next 12 months, but around three weeks ago Jones shared another sneak peek of his Epi (opens in new tab), though the video was obscured by a filter that prevented viewers from getting an in-depth look at the six-string.

Gueikian’s close-up is just more evidence to show the guitar’s arrival must be excruciatingly close, and it surely can’t be long before the long-awaited model final arrives in all its glory. If you want to hear a snippet of it, hurry on over to his Instagram account (opens in new tab).

Gueikian has been mighty active on social media in recent times. Last week, he used his Instagram stories to tease what many theorized to be the first-ever acoustic Murphy Lab models.