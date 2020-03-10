Chapman's Battleworn models have arrived - and they look like no relic'd guitars you've ever seen before

Back in February Chapman teased an announcement that the company would be introducing a very limited run of seven "Battleworn'' electric guitar models.

Now those guitars are here, and they’re impressively unique, to say the least. The new series encompasses ML1, ML2, ML3 and GF designs in a variety of relic’d nitrocellulose finishes.

Spec-wise, the guitars sport 3A solid maple tops (a swamp ash body on the Tele-like ML3), roasted maple necks, stainless steel frets, glow-in-the-dark side dots and Hipshot tuners and bridges.

All seven models also features hand-wound “Guitarmory” humbuckers.

Image 1 of 7 ML1 Triburst (Image credit: Chapman Guitars) Image 2 of 7 ML1 Ocean Fade (Image credit: Chapman Guitars) Image 3 of 7 ML2 Emerald Fade (Image credit: Chapman Guitars) Image 4 of 7 ML2 Lazer Fade (Image credit: Chapman Guitars) Image 5 of 7 ML3 Smoke (Image credit: Chapman Guitars) Image 6 of 7 GF Lazer Fade (Image credit: Chapman Guitars) Image 7 of 7 GF Fireburst (Image credit: Chapman Guitars)

The ML1 is available in Triburst and Ocean Fade, the ML2 in Emerald Fade and Lazer Fade, the ML3 in Smoke and the GF in Fireburst and Lazer Fade.

The seven guitars are offered for £1,499 (approx. $1,968) each, with the ML3 for £1,299 (approx. $1,705).

For more information, head to Chapman Guitars.