Charvel launches one of its most meticulously engineered guitars yet with new Inca Silver signature model for session pro Prashant Aswani

Charvel has announced a new signature guitar for session guitarist and virtuoso Prashant Aswani, and one that offers some of the highest levels of attention to detail of any model in the production-line Charvel catalog.

Assembled in the Ensenada, Mexico factory, the Prashant Aswani Signature Pro-Mod So-Cal Style 1 PA28 is pretty much designed from the ground up.

Sure, on face value, it’s heavily indebted to the Stratocaster, but the lightweight alder body hides a scalloped lower back bout and shredder’s cut heel. That’s teamed with a graphite-reinforced bolt-on maple neck, which packs a 12” radius rosewood fingerboard and 42mm Graph Tech TUSQ XL nut.

Intriguingly, Aswani has also spec’d the neck to taper from 42mm at the nut to approximately 42.9mm at the heel, making for a wider surface area up at the widdly end.

The pickups were a fresh design, too: armed with a set of alnico III magnets, the humbuckers promise everything from “crystalline cleans” to “fiery distorted leads”.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Charvel Guitars) (Image credit: Charvel Guitars)

Other Aswani-specified tweaks include Luminlay side dots, Dunlop Super Pots, plus a Wilkinson WVS 130 CR two-point locking tremolo bridge, which promises Floyd Rose stability without the need for a locking nut.

The whole package is wrapped up in a rather dashing Inca Silver thin-skin nitro lacquer finish with parchment pickguard.

“Guitar is a tool for me to express the music I have inside of me. Once you plug it in, the tone of my signature model will take people on a journey of their own,” says Prashant Aswani.

“All the specs on the PA28 were meticulously implemented because I felt the guitar had to be expressive and easy to play. From the neck profile to the vintage inspired modern pickup set, Charvel nailed the specs and tone I was after. This might be my signature model, but it has the ability to be the signature instrument for whoever creates music with it.”

The Prashant Aswani Signature Pro-Mod So-Cal Style 1 PA28 is available now for $1,399. Head over to Charvel Guitars (opens in new tab) for more info.