Chase Bliss Audio joins forces with Cooper FX

Just last month, Cooper FX founder Tom Majeski announced he would cease making any new pedals to pursue a new endeavor. As it turns out, that new venture is joining forces with fellow sonic innovator Chase Bliss Audio.

Both firms are known for their sonically and technologically adventurous pedal designs, and the builders have previously collaborated on the Dark World Reverb and Generation Loss.

CBA founder Joel Korte announced the news on social media yesterday (November 1) with a one-minute video and statement detailing their forthcoming plans.

“It’s impossible for me to put into words how excited I am about this,” Korte writes. “As you may know, we’ve worked with Tom before on Dark World and our limited edition Generation Loss collab. In fact, after we did Dark World together I tried to offer him a job then.

“One of the big reasons we both made this decision is so that Tom can be free to spend his timing doing what he loves (designing stuff) without getting bogged down with all the other stuff that goes into running a pedal business. As the years have gone on I’ve found that I actually enjoy that part of it, so we think it’s the perfect time to join forces and lean into our strengths and passions.”

Korte made it clear that the company will not be reissuing the highly sought-after Generation Loss, but are instead working on a new version that will drop next year, with a little help from Knobs.

Existing Cooper FX pedals will not be re-released, either, but the technology will be incorporated in future designs.

And, finally, it was confirmed that Majeski’s loyal dog – and company namesake – Cooper will be accompanying him on his new pedal-building adventures.

Given the companies’ history of innovative effects, we can’t wait to see what they get up to…