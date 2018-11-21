Chase Bliss Audio Announces Dark World Reverb

Chase Bliss Audio has announced the new Dark World, a fully-digital collaboration with Keeley Electronics and Cooper FX that offers both classic and ultramodern reverb engines.

The dual-channel format features a “Dark” channel and a “World” channel. Cooper FX is responsible for the “Dark” channel, a collaborative effort influenced partly by their Generation Loss and Outward designs. Keeley Electronics crafted the “World” channel, which houses Hall, Plate and Spring algorithms.

In all, the channels can be routed in 33 distinct ways, with Chase Bliss touting a range of verb sounds from “subtle, tasteful, and lush all the way to broken video cassette, glitch-shimmer and infinite-freeze.”

Features of the Dark World include:

- 6 independent algorithms over 2 channels (Spring, Plate, Hall, Mod, Shim, Black)

- Dual channel operation (standalone, series, or parallel)

- 100% analog dry signal path

- Save-able Presets (2 on board, 6 via “faves” switch, 122 via midi)

- 16 dip switches in back of pedal for usage with expression pedal or CV

- 9-volt operation and standard DC input

The Dark World carries a suggested retail price of $349. For more information, head over to Chase Bliss Audio.