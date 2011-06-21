Chickenfoot Bassist Michael Anthony Says Mixing on New CD Is Done

Michael Anthony -- who turned 57 today, June 20 -- posted the following message on his Facebook page earlier:

“Thanks to everyone for all the birthday wishes! The only thing that makes my day better is that mixing on the new Chickenfoot CD is done! It’s a lot heavier than the first record and I can’t wait to get it out there! The first single should hit the airwaves sometime this summer with the full enchilada to follow in the fall. Stay tuned for all the details and we hope to see you all real soon!”

The sophomore effort from Chickenfoot -- which features Sammy Hagar on vocals, Joe Satriani on guitar, Michael Anthony on bass and Chad Smith on drums -- is expected to be released sometime in October. The album will be titled Chickenfoot IV