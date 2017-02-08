Hear Chickenfoot’s First New Song in Five Years, “Divine Termination”

(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Chickenfoot have released their first new track in five years.

Titled “Divine Termination,” it will be included on the group’s first-ever best-of collection, Best + Live, out on March 10.

The band, which features singer/guitarist Sammy Hagar, guitarist Joe Satriani, bassist Michael Anthony and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, was formed in 2008. Its most recent released was Chickenfoot III, the band’s second album, issued in 2011.

Best + Live will feature 11 selections from Chickenfoot’s two studio albums and 90 minutes of unreleased live music.

“Listening to this collection of songs from the ’Foot brings back memories of some of the most fun I’ve ever had in a band,” Hagar says. “The chemistry between Chad, Joe, Mike and me is very special. It’s almost like visual music—you can see us having fun when you listen to these songs.”

Best + Live Track Listing

CD1: Best Of

1. Divine Termination

2. Soap on a Rope

3. Sexy Little Thing

4. Oh Yeah

5. Get It Up

6. Future in the Past

7. Big Foot

8. Different Devil

9. Lighten Up

10. Dubai Blues

11. Something Going Wrong

Bonus Live Tracks:

12. Highway Star

13. Bad Motor Scooter

14. My Generation

CD2: Live

1. Avenida Revolution

2. Sexy Little Thing

3. Soap on a Rope

4. My Kinda Girl

5. Down the Drain

6. Bitten By the Wolf

7. Oh Yeah

8. Learning to Fall

9. Get It Up

10. Turnin' Left

11. Future in the Past