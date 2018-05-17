Watch Chickenfoot Cover Otis Redding with Taj Mahal, Bob Weir, REO Speedwagon's Kevin Cronin

Earlier this week, Sammy Hagar teamed up with former Grateful Dead guitarist Bob Weir to host the fifth annual Acoustic-4-a-Cure concert at the Fillmore in San Francisco. During the show, Hagar was joined by his bandmates in Chickenfoot—Joe Satriani, former Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith—for an all-star cover of Otis Redding's "(Sittin' on) The Dock of the Bay" that also featured Taj Mahal and REO Speedwagon's Kevin Cronin.

This pro-shot video of the cover opens with an on-stage cameo from Guy Fieri, him of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives fame, presenting Mahal (who turns 76 today) with a birthday cake. The all-star group—with Hagar and Mahal sharing lead vocals, Satriani on acoustic guitar, Weir on electric and Anthony on electric bass—then proceeds to jam on the Otis Redding classic. You can watch the performance above.

"I was a fan of Taj Mahal long before I had a record deal in Montrose 1973," Hagar said of Mahal in a statement. "He's become a dear friend over the years and without a doubt, is one of the few living blues legends left on this planet!"

