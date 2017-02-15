Chickenfoot Premiere "Divine Termination" Music Video

As we reported last week, Chickenfoot—a supergroup featuring Joe Satriani, Sammy Hagar, Michael Anthony and Chad Smith—are releasing Best + Live, a new best-of collection, on March 10.
The album happens to feature “Divine Termination,” their first new studio track in five years.
Last night, they premiered the official music video for the song, and you can watch it below. Below that, you'll find the complete track list for the album.
For more about Chickenfoot and Best + Live, visit chickenfoot.us.
Best + Live Track Listing
CD1: Best Of
1. Divine Termination
2. Soap on a Rope
3. Sexy Little Thing
4. Oh Yeah
5. Get It Up
6. Future in the Past
7. Big Foot
8. Different Devil
9. Lighten Up
10. Dubai Blues
11. Something Going Wrong
Bonus Live Tracks:
12. Highway Star
13. Bad Motor Scooter
14. My Generation
CD2: Live
1. Avenida Revolution
2. Sexy Little Thing
3. Soap on a Rope
4. My Kinda Girl
5. Down the Drain
6. Bitten By the Wolf
7. Oh Yeah
8. Learning to Fall
9. Get It Up
10. Turnin' Left
11. Future in the Past