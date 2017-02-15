Chickenfoot Premiere "Divine Termination" Music Video

(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

As we reported last week, Chickenfoot—a supergroup featuring Joe Satriani, Sammy Hagar, Michael Anthony and Chad Smith—are releasing Best + Live, a new best-of collection, on March 10.

The album happens to feature “Divine Termination,” their first new studio track in five years.

Last night, they premiered the official music video for the song, and you can watch it below. Below that, you'll find the complete track list for the album.

For more about Chickenfoot and Best + Live, visit chickenfoot.us.

Best + Live Track Listing

CD1: Best Of

1. Divine Termination

2. Soap on a Rope

3. Sexy Little Thing

4. Oh Yeah

5. Get It Up

6. Future in the Past

7. Big Foot

8. Different Devil

9. Lighten Up

10. Dubai Blues

11. Something Going Wrong

Bonus Live Tracks:

12. Highway Star

13. Bad Motor Scooter

14. My Generation

CD2: Live

1. Avenida Revolution

2. Sexy Little Thing

3. Soap on a Rope

4. My Kinda Girl

5. Down the Drain

6. Bitten By the Wolf

7. Oh Yeah

8. Learning to Fall

9. Get It Up

10. Turnin' Left

11. Future in the Past