Chickenfoot Streaming New Single, "Big Foot"

Chickenfoot are now streaming their new single, titled "Big Foot," online. You can hear the track in its entirety below.

"Big Foot" is now available via iTunes. The track is the first single taken from the band's upcoming album, Chickenfoot III, which will be released on September 27 through eOne Music.

"We took a giant step on this record," Hagar recently told Artisan News. "It still sounds like Chickenfoot, 'cause it's the same guys, but I think the experience that we had together on tour and the success of the last record really opened us up to who and what we are."