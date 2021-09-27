ChopTones offers free downloads of its IR Loader plugin for a limited time

Italian guitar software specialist ChopTones has announced it is making its IR Loader available as a free download for a limited period.

ChopTone’s simple software offers two ‘IR slots’, allowing guitarists to load two IR (impulse response) settings simultaneously and tweak them with individual three-band EQ, high- and low-pass filters and an overall output gain control.

There’s also a delay option for each IR, which enables phase alignment across the two slots.

In addition, the IR Loader includes 10 free presets from ChopTones’ extensive library of cabinet and amp IR combinations, including five ‘single’ IRs and five custom ‘IR mixes’.

The supplied presets include:

Mesa Boogie 4x12 loaded with Celestion V30

Marshall 1960 4x12 loaded with Celestion V30

Fender Twin Reverb 2x12 loaded with Jensen C12K

Hughes & Kettner 4x12 loaded with Celestion G12M Greenback made in the UK

Vox 2x12 loaded with Celestion Alnico Blue

American Classic IR mix

American Vintage IR mix

Brit Classic IR mix

German Classic IR mix

Tweed Classic IR mix

Impulse responses (IR) are measurements of the way sounds from a given source (most commonly, your amplifier) behave in relation to different factors, including rooms, speakers and microphones.

Loading an IR that has logged the behaviour of sound through a desired (and perhaps prohibitively expensive) cabinet, mic and/or space, allows players to apply that response to new sound sources or recordings down the line – ideal for guitarists using modelling amps or recording in the box.

There’s no word from ChopTones on just how long the software will be available, so if you’re interested head to the ChopTones site to grab it before it’s gone.