“I always wanted to put together a Superstrat. That is so illegal in the Foo Fighters, but I’ve slipped it in without asking”: Chris Shiflett has taken a Superstrat on tour with Foo Fighters to divebomb in solos – and he got the idea from Richie Sambora

By
published

Shiflett's shift to a Strat-style Charvel custom build has given him free rein to dive bomb in the solo for Breakout and honor his guitar heroes

Chris Shiflett custom Charvel Start
(Image credit: Premier Guitar YouTube)

Chris Shiflett is playing a new custom electric guitar on tour with the Foo Fighters, having originally been inspired to test out the rule-breaking six-string by Richie Sambora.

Playing in the Foo Fighters with Dave Grohl is no doubt a dream gig for thousands of musicians, but Shiflett has joked his latest touring guitar may be deemed “illegal” under Grohl’s leadership.

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.