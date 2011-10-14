CMJ Music Marathon in NYC to Feature First Annual Stomp Box Exhibit

There will be something new at this year's CMJ Music Marathon in New York City.

The Deli Magazine and Delicious Audio will present the first annual Stomp Box Exhibit from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. October 21 and 22.

Just bring a guitar to The Living Room's Googie's Lounge and Ludlow Guitars in the Lower East Side and test out an array of guitar pedals from Moog, Death By Audio, Digitech, Eventide, Fridgebuzzz, Gig-FX, Hardwire, Line 6, Mazon, Pigtronix, Rocktron, TC Electronic, T-Rex, Zvex and others.

Several prizes, including entire pedal board displays, will be given away throughout the day. This interactive display of guitar effect pedals is free for all, but due to the small size of the hosting venues, we recommend you RSVP here for a priority pass.

The Stomp Box Exhibit will take place in several locations in and around Ludlow Street on the Lower East Side. The CMJ Music Marathon brings thousands of musicians to NYC from out of town. This year, more than 1,200 acts are scheduled to perform.