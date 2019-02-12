Coheed and Cambria and Mastodon Team Up for ‘The Unheavenly Skye Tour’

Coheed and Cambria and Mastodon have teamed up for the Unheavenly Skye Tour, a 26-city outing that will see the bands perform in large theaters and outdoor amphitheaters this summer. Additionally, Mastodon will play their 2009 album, Crack the Skye in full on the dates.
Support for all shows will come from Every Time I Die.
The outing kicks off May 28 in Louisville, Kentucky and wraps July 3 in Irving, Texas. Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, February 15th at 10am local time at LiveNation.com.
You can check out the full itinerary below.
The Unheavenly Skye Tour dates:
May 28 - Louisville, KY - Iroquois Amphitheater
May 29 - Columbus, OH - Express Live! Outdoor Amphitheatre
May 31 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy
Jun. 01 - Simpsonville, SC - CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park Simpsonville
Jun. 02 - Baltimore, MD - MECU Pavilion
Jun. 04 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage
Jun. 06 - Boston, MA - Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
Jun. 07 - New York, NY - Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island Boardwalk
Jun. 08 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion
Jun. 10 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE - Outdoors
Jun. 11 - Detroit, MI - Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Jun. 13 - Council Bluffs, IA - Harrah’s Council Bluffs - Stir Cove
Jun. 14 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Jun. 15 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory
Jun. 18 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre
Jun. 19 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium
Jun. 20 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Great Saltair
Jun. 22 - Seattle, WA - Marymoor Park
Jun. 23 - Portland, OR - Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center
Jun. 25 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic
Jun. 26 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park - Park at the Park
Jun. 28 - Las Vegas, NV - The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas
Jun. 29 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre
Jun. 30 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre
Jul. 02 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at the Moody Theater / Austin360 Amphitheater
Jul. 03 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory