Coheed and Cambria and Mastodon Team Up for ‘The Unheavenly Skye Tour’

Coheed and Cambria and Mastodon have teamed up for the Unheavenly Skye Tour, a 26-city outing that will see the bands perform in large theaters and outdoor amphitheaters this summer. Additionally, Mastodon will play their 2009 album, Crack the Skye in full on the dates.

Support for all shows will come from Every Time I Die.

The outing kicks off May 28 in Louisville, Kentucky and wraps July 3 in Irving, Texas. Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, February 15th at 10am local time at LiveNation.com.

You can check out the full itinerary below.

The Unheavenly Skye Tour dates:

May 28 - Louisville, KY - Iroquois Amphitheater

May 29 - Columbus, OH - Express Live! Outdoor Amphitheatre

May 31 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

Jun. 01 - Simpsonville, SC - CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park Simpsonville

Jun. 02 - Baltimore, MD - MECU Pavilion

Jun. 04 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage

Jun. 06 - Boston, MA - Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

Jun. 07 - New York, NY - Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island Boardwalk

Jun. 08 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

Jun. 10 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE - Outdoors

Jun. 11 - Detroit, MI - Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Jun. 13 - Council Bluffs, IA - Harrah’s Council Bluffs - Stir Cove

Jun. 14 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Jun. 15 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

Jun. 18 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

Jun. 19 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

Jun. 20 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Great Saltair

Jun. 22 - Seattle, WA - Marymoor Park

Jun. 23 - Portland, OR - Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center

Jun. 25 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic

Jun. 26 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park - Park at the Park

Jun. 28 - Las Vegas, NV - The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas

Jun. 29 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre

Jun. 30 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre

Jul. 02 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at the Moody Theater / Austin360 Amphitheater

Jul. 03 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory