Coheed and Cambria Premiere "Domino The Destitute" Music Video

Coheed and Cambria have just posted the eight-plus-minute video for a new track, "Domino The Destitute." Watch it below.

"Domino The Destitute" is taken from the band's upcoming new studio album, The Afterman: Ascension. The follow-up to 2010's Year Of The Black Rainbow (buy on iTunes) will be released October 9, and will be followed by a second part, The Afterman: Descension in February of 2013.

"This is, without a doubt, the most honest record I've ever written," said frontman Claudio Sanchez. "Though all the songs can be interpreted through our main character in the story, they were initially written in a very spontaneous manner. In the past, I've always had a predetermined idea of what the story was going to be when I approached the songs. With The Afterman being a new story within 'The Amory Wars' arc, I allowed the events of my life to drive the concept, and therefore opened up the songwriting to a fuller degree."