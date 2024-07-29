“You tell me, Professor, when you’re ready to go!” Conan O’Brien invites Jack White – and his wild custom Fenders – to swap solos on White Stripes and Eddie Cochran classics at the Newport Folk Festival

By
published

White took up position behind a custom Acoustasonic and a variant of his infamous Low Rider Telecaster to tackle two tracks during O'Brien's Newport set

Conan O'Brien (left) and Jack White performing onstage
(Image credit: Douglas Mason / Scott Legato/Getty Images)

Though Conan O’Brien is widely recognized as one of America’s most decorated late-night talk show hosts, he’s also a seasoned electric guitar player.

To that end, O’Brien is as much a guitar performer as he is a successful chat show host, with a long history of incorporating the instrument into various comedy skits, live guitar shows with his A-list collaborators, and a handful of rather notable run-ins with some high-profile gear.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.