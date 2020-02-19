Conjure tones ranging from “dirty blues to crushing metal” with the new Omega Ampworks Granophyre plugin

Neural DSP has introduced the Omega Ampworks Granophyre, a new guitar amp plugin that offers up tones ranging from “dirty blues to crushing metal.”

The Granophyre boasts selectable virtual EL34, 6L6 and KT66 power tubes, low and high gain settings and a voice switch that changes the placement of the midrange focus.

Particularly cool is the inclusion of a model of EarthQuaker Devices’ Plumes boost pedal, which features three different saturation circuits accessed by a single toggle switch.

Other features include an onboard 9-band graphic EQ, an Omega Ampworks Granophyre cab sim with 12 IRs per microphone and a standalone setting that allows for quick install, plug and play.

(Image credit: Neural DSP)

The Granophyre comes in 64-bit VST/AU/AAX and standalone formats and is compatible for Windows and Mac.

It’s available for $110 (there's also an available free trial) at Neural DSP.