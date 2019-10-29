Conjure up “spooky” tones with Orangewood’s limited-edition Oliver Black acoustic

Just in time for Halloween, Orangewood has released the Oliver Black, a limited-edition version of their Oliver acoustic guitar.

The new model boasts the same grand concert body and solid spruce top as the Oliver, only now with a “spooky” black matte finish.

Other features on the Oliver Black include layered mahogany back and sides, a mahogany neck and an ovangkol fingerboard and bridge.

There’s also a Fishman Sonitone EQ pickup system, scalloped X bracing, bone nut and saddle and chrome die-cast tuners.

(Image credit: courtesy of Orangewood)

All this – and a gigbag – for just $275.

The Oliver Black will be available beginning, 'natch, on October 31. For more information, head to Orangewood Guitars.

It's not the first limited-edition Halloween model we've seen this year, either, as it follows Gibson's new Bats in Flight Les Paul Custom, which was also announced this week.