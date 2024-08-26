“Look what's happened here because I'm playing this solo. It's spreading all over the internet. Do you know what that does? It inspires people to want to play guitar”: Corey Feldman hopes his viral solos will inspire others to pick up the instrument

Despite being targeted by TikTok trolls for his chaotic guitar solos, Feldman refuses to let the negativity of the internet get in the way – and even sees a silver lining from the whole episode

It’s been a funny few weeks for Corey Feldman. After hitting the road with Limp Bizkit for arguably his biggest guitar shows to date, the actor-turned-guitarist was targeted by TikTok trolls after his chaotic electric guitar playing went viral.

His off-the-wall soloing style quickly caught the attention of many internet commenters, who accused Feldman of “fake playing”. Such claims were, of course, completely inaccurate, and to play into the absurdness of it all, Fred Durst even interrupted Feldman onstage mid-solo to inspect his shredding for himself.

