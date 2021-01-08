Corey Taylor, Dave Navarro, Chris Chaney and Taylor Hawkins to join forces as Ground Control for huge David Bowie tribute show

Ground Control – a supergroup consisting of Slipknot's Corey Taylor, Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins and Jane's Addiction's Dave Navarro and Chris Chaney – will take the virtual stage at A Bowie Celebration: Just For One Day, a livestream event commemorating the life and legacy of the influential music icon.

They join an already massive list of musicians scheduled to appear, including Gavin Rossdale, Joe Elliott, Taylor Momsen, Lzzy Hale, Trent Reznor, Billy Corgan, YUNGBLUD, Perry Farrell and Atticus Ross, to name just a handful.

Of course, Bowie's influence goes far beyond the realms of music, so such names as Ricky Gervais and Gary Oldman will also appear.

They'll join an alumni of the late icon's bands spanning his 1969 self-titled album to his final record, Blackstar, including Peter Frampton, Rick Wakeman and longtime producer Tony Visconti.

The three-hour event will kick off tonight (January 8) at 6pm PT / 2am GMT, and will be available for tickets holders for 24 hours after its initial stream. General admission tickets are on sale now for $25, with $2 from each ticket donated to Save the Children.

VIP experiences are also available for purchase, and include access to a pre-show soundcheck, an after-show Q&A and exclusive merchandise. For more information, head to Rolling Live Studios.

Ground Control's performance won't be their first – the quartet previously joined forces to play Alice In Chains’ Man In The Box at another livestream event, organized by the Museum Of Pop Culture.