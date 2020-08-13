Cort announces metal-targeted KX500 Etched with multi-layered 3D finish

Cort has introduced the KX500 Etched, which the company is touting as the new flagship of its KX Series of electric guitars.

A six-string, standard-scale version of Cort’s KX500MS, the KX500 Etched boasts a mahogany body and an exotic ash burl top with a 3D, multi-layered “etched” black finish.

(Image credit: Cort Guitars)

There’s also a five-piece maple and purpleheart neck and a Macassar ebony fingerboard with 24 frets and raindrop inlays.

Pickups are a pair of Fishman Fluence Modern humbuckers, with push/pull volume (Voices 1 and 2) and tone (coil split) knobs and a three-way switch.

Other features include a hardtail bridge, staggered locking tuners and black nickel hardware.

You can watch Ryan "Fluff" Bruce put the model through its paces in the demo video above.

The KX500 Etched is available now for $1,099.99. For more information, head to Cort Guitars.