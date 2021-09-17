Cort expands its Artisan Series of bass guitars with the 4- and 5-string B4 and B5 Element

Cort has added two new bass guitar models to its Artisan Series, the B4 and B5 Element.

With four- and five-string configurations respectively, the B4 and B5 Element each sport a rounded mahogany body with a figured ash top, and are both available in three colorways – Natural, Trans Black and Burgundy Red – each highlighting the body wood's open pore texture.

Both basses also feature a bolt-on 5-piece panga panga/walnut neck – which Cort says “provides a tight, defined midrange that complements the bright, expansive tonal nature of the mahogany body” – with an oven-treated, 24-fret, 15.75"-radius roasted maple fingerboard.

(Image credit: Cort)

Electronics on each come by way of a Bartolini MK-1 system – which consists of a pair of soapbar pickups and a preamp. The pickups, Cort says, offer “punchy, warm mids and transparent, brilliant highs”, while the preamp supplies a boost, as well as an active/passive mode switch and three-band EQ.

Other features present on both models include a MetalCraft M bridge, Hipshot Ultralite tuners, 34" scale length and black hardware.

Price-wise, the four-string Artisan B4 Element is $599, while the five-string Artisan B5 Element retails at $649. For more information, head to Cort.