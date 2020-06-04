Cort gets edgy with the sand-blasted KX300 Etched electric guitar

We first laid eyes on the Cort KX300 Etched at winter NAMM in January, and now the company has officially released the modern metal machine to the masses.

The new electric guitar features a sand-blasted solid ash top and mahogany body offered in two “edgy” color variants: Both sport a matte black finish, but with either red or gold paint applied only to the wood's grains to accentuate the raw, natural quality of the top.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Cort Guitars) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Cort Guitars)

Other features on the double-cutaway design include a hard maple neck and a 24-fret pau ferro fingerboard with a 15.75-inch radius and “raindrop” inlays, as well as a newly designed high-mass hardtail bridge.

Pickups, meanwhile, are a pair of EMG RetroActive Super 77’s, which start with a traditionally wound PAF-style humbucker and incorporate a preamp to provide a clear high output with “superb articulation and focus on the low strings and a singing high-end.”

What’s more, the humbucker colors correspond to the respective finishes offered on the models.

The KX300 Etched is offered for $749.99. For more information, head to Cort.