NAMM 2020: Cort Guitars releases sand-blasted KX300 Etched electric guitar

NAMM 2020: Cort Guitars - founded in 1973 - looks to expand its impressive range of electric guitars with the new KX300 Etched.

Featuring a sand-blasted swamp ash top and mahogany body, the model comes in two unique color variants. Both have a matte black finish, but with gold or red paint applied only to the wood's grains, accentuating the raw, natural quality of these instruments.

(Image credit: Cort Guitars)

The guitar also features a 24 fret Pau Ferro fingerboard on a 25.5" scale length neck.

Kitted out with EMG RetroActive Super 77 dual humbuckers, the KX300 Etched is designed to create the gnarliest modern metal tones. Completing the look, the color of the humbuckers corresponds with each guitar's respective finish.

For more information, head over to Cort Guitars.