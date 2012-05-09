Cort Guitars Introduces New Sunset Series

Cort Guitars has introduced its new Sunset Series, which features two retro-styled models designed for rock, rockabilly and alternative guitarists.

The Sunset current models are the Sunset 1 and the Sunset 2. Both feature mahogany necks and bodies with maple tops, rosewood fingerboards and TV Jones pickups.

Sunset Series guitars come with D’Addario strings and chrome hardware and are available in black and candy apple red.

Sunset 1 specifications:

Bigsby B50 Tailpiece

Maple top on chambered mahogany body

Mahogany neck

Rosewood fretboard with 12” radius

22 Frets

Rectangular pearl inlay

Grover tuners

TV Jones Classic and Classic Plus pickups

One volume, one tone and three-way toggle controls

Single cutaway

Single “F” hole on body top

Chrome hardware

D’Addario strings

MSRP $1,195 USD

Sunset 2 specifications:

Maple top on chambered mahogany body

Mahogany neck

Rosewood fretboard with 12” radius

22 Frets

Rectangular pearl inlay

Die cast tuners

TonePros licensed bridge with stop tailpiece

TV Jones Ltd. pickups

One volume, one tone and three-way toggle controls

Chrome hardware

D’Addario strings

MSRP $750 USD

For more information, visit cortguitars.com.