Cort Guitars Introduces New Sunset Series

Cort Guitars has introduced its new Sunset Series, which features two retro-styled models designed for rock, rockabilly and alternative guitarists.
The Sunset current models are the Sunset 1 and the Sunset 2. Both feature mahogany necks and bodies with maple tops, rosewood fingerboards and TV Jones pickups.
Sunset Series guitars come with D’Addario strings and chrome hardware and are available in black and candy apple red.
Sunset 1 specifications:
- Bigsby B50 Tailpiece
- Maple top on chambered mahogany body
- Mahogany neck
- Rosewood fretboard with 12” radius
- 22 Frets
- Rectangular pearl inlay
- Grover tuners
- TV Jones Classic and Classic Plus pickups
- One volume, one tone and three-way toggle controls
- Single cutaway
- Single “F” hole on body top
- Chrome hardware
- D’Addario strings
- MSRP $1,195 USD
Sunset 2 specifications:
Maple top on chambered mahogany body
Mahogany neck
Rosewood fretboard with 12” radius
22 Frets
Rectangular pearl inlay
Die cast tuners
TonePros licensed bridge with stop tailpiece
TV Jones Ltd. pickups
One volume, one tone and three-way toggle controls
Chrome hardware
D’Addario strings
MSRP $750 USD
For more information, visit cortguitars.com.