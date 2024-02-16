“A powerful monster primed to nail the expectations of even the most demanding metal guitarist”: Cort unveils the KX707 EverTune 7-string – adding an ash top and some choice tweaks to its beloved KX700

Cort Guitars has added to its KX range of seven-string guitars with the KX707 EverTune, which comes equipped with Seymour Duncan’s revered Sentient and Nazgûl pickups.

As is to be expected from the South Korean company, the guitar features decent hardware for the price point, but it isn't its most daring build. Whilst it's calling the guitar “the natural evolution” to its well-respected KX700 model, it has stayed extremely faithful to the specs of its predecessor.

It continues the pairing of a five-piece maple and walnut bolt-on neck with the deeply contoured body of its older brother. These deeper cuts and more pronounced horns help increase playing comfort.

However, Cort has opted for an ash top here, which gives the sleek metal machine a distinct natural-yet-muted aesthetic flair.

The string-thru EverTune offers a simple bridge setup with what is said to be unrivaled tuning stability. The bridge system is becoming an increasingly popular bridge of choice across metal guitars – Aristides also recently making a multi-scale version – and is bolstered on the KX707 by Cort-branded locking tuners.

Continuing the theme of simplicity, Cort has gone for a “no-frills” control layout. It comprises a three-way pickup and single pots for volume and tone.

Like the KX700, it too has a 25.5” scale length and 15.75” fretboard radius, but offers a slightly increased nut width of 2 57/64”. There are 24 stainless steel frets across its ebony fretboard, which is free of inlays for a sleeker, minimal look. Its side dots, meanwhile, are Luminlays, perfect for playing past your bedtime.

Situated at the base of the fretboard, the guitar’s spoke nut truss rod adjustment feature allows tool-free adjustments and is easily accessed via a cutaway.

Cort’s silver, light-catching ‘Next-Gen’ logo can be found atop its angular headstock. Its design helps represent the more aggressive edge to this range of builds, as having its standard curly logo in place instead would be like putting a werewolf in a tutu. It unites black hardware with a black open pore finish for a suitably metal-looking machine.

Cort has called the KX707 EverTune a “powerful seven-string monster primed to ably nail the expectations of even the most demanding hard rock and metal guitarist.” It adds to that the extended-range guitar is “a lively, resonant instrument that also offers the flexibility to explore other realms, from metal to pop music”.

The Cort KX707 will be available for $1349.99.

By way of comparison, that makes it competitively priced when viewed against other 25.5" scale length seven-strings that come with an EverTune bridge. It comes in slightly cheaper than an ESP LTD Eclipse EC-1007 (circa $1,399) and Ibanez's DiMarzio loaded Munky Signature APEX30 (circa $1,599).

For more information, head to Cort.