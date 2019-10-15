Cort launches the sleek, shred-ready X700 Duality

Cort has introduced the X700 Duality, the new flagship model of the company’s X Series of electric guitars.

The new guitar boasts a flamed maple top on a swamp ash body, with a sleek Light Blue Burst finish. There's also a three-piece maple and panga panga neck and an ebony fingerboard with 24 wide and tall frets and Luminlay side dots.

Pickups are a Seymour Duncan TB4 humbucker in the bridge and a Duncan SH2N humbucker at the neck, controlled by single volume and tone knobs.

The 'duality' in the X700's name comes into play with the custom wiring of the five-way switch, designed to provide glassy single-coil sounds in the second and fourth positions and thicker 'bucker tones in the bridge, middle and neck positions.

(Image credit: courtesy of Cort)

Additional appointments include Cort staggered locking tuners and a Cort CFA-III Tremolo System, made from a metal injection molding manufacturing technique with stainless steel on the saddle, bridge plate and block for enhanced sustain.

Furthermore, the recessed tremolo route behind the CFA-III allows for plenty of metal-approved horse whinnies and dive bombs.

The X700 Duality is available with an MSRP of $1,299.99. For more information, head to Cort Guitars.