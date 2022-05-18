Cort adds 3 new Fishman-equipped acoustic electric guitars to its Core Series

Cort has expanded its Core Series of acoustic guitars with three new acoustic electric models, the Core GA-Blackwood, Core-DC Mahogany, and Core-PE Mahogany.

Retaining the Core Series mantra of “simple elegance balanced by excellent playability”, the three new additions span a variety of tonewoods, offering a range of available tonal characters to players.

First up, the Core GA-Blackwood boasts a new-to-the-series grand auditorium-style shape with a Venetian-style cutaway, built using – you guessed it – blackwood. Cort promises a tonal blend of several woods with this material, with the “rich low-end of mahogany, the brightness of maple and the ethereal overtones of rosewood”.

Other features include a mahogany neck, 20-fret ovangkol fingerboard with white dot inlays, a 25.3" scale length, ovangkol bridge, ABS black rosette and die-cast black tuners.

Meanwhile, the Core-DC Mahogany and Core-PE Mahogany sport dreadnought- and parlor-sized bodies, respectively, both with all-mahogany builds.

Like the Core-GA Blackwood, both feature 20-fret ovangkol fingerboards with white dot inlays and ABS black rosettes.

True to the parlor acoustics from the 1930s on which it is based, the Core-PE Mahogany features a historically accurate pyramid bridge, 14th-fret neck-body joint and vintage open-gear tuners with ivoroid knobs.

In terms of scale, the Core-DC Mahogany measures up at 25.3", while the Core-PE Mahogany naturally clocks in smaller at 24.75".

All three guitars are fitted with Fishman Sonitone EQ systems – which include simple Volume and Tone controls – as well as hand-scalloped X-bracings, weight-relieving open-pore finishes and water buffalo bone nuts and saddles for the “most natural and transparent transfer of string vibrational energy into the body and neck”.

(Image credit: Cort Guitars)

Price-wise, the Core-DC Mahogany retails at $899, while the Core-GA Blackwood and Core-PE Mahogany both sell at $999. For more information, head to Cort Guitars.

The launch of these three new Core Series acoustics follows the acquisition of the DigiTech and DOD pedal brands by Cort's parent company, the Cor-Tek Corporation.