“When somebody signs up to listen to a guitar-led band, they might assume it's going to be a bunch of shredding”: Cory Wong subverts expectations of what a lead guitarist should sound like during rare acoustic set

By
published

Wong performed a stripped-down version of his tracks against the stunning backdrop of Colorado's Red Rocks Park

Cory Wong playing his signature Fender Stratocaster
(Image credit: Fender)

Vulfpeck's Cory Wong has treated fans with a stripped-down set against the picturesque backdrop of Red Rocks Park in Jefferson County, Colorado. Alongside the performance, Wong gave his take on defying the expectations associated with a guitar-led band.

The Grammy-nominated guitarist performed new renditions of his tracks Flyers Direct, Pebbles, Team Sports and Airplane Mode, accompanied by his band. For this live recording, Wong brandished a Martin 000CJr-10E acoustic guitar, connected to a Neural DSP Quad Cortex.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.