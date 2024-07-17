“I’m checking my sources, but it’s possible that we snapped here”: Vulfpeck guitarist Cory Wong joins anarchic electronic artist Marc Rebillet for a surprise frenzied funk guitar jam

Rebillet, Wong and his Vulfpeck bandmate saxophonist Joey Dosik delighted fans at the Montreux Jazz Festival with the unexpected collaboration

Left-Marc Rebillet performs live on the stage during the second day of open-air summer music festival Metronome Prague 2024; Right-Cory Wong performs at The O2 Institute Birmingham on October 12, 2023 in Birmingham, England
(Image credit: Left-Tomas Tkacik/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images; Right-Steve Thorne/Getty Images)

Electronic artist and multi-instrumentalist Marc Rebillet treated fans to an onstage collaboration with Vulfpeck guitarist Cory Wong and saxophonist Joey Dosik on July 14 at the Montreux Jazz Festival.

Funk band Vulfpeck also performed a separate set at the festival. However, the collaboration was as unexpected as Rebillet's sets usually are, as the artist is known for largely improvising his set, with a little help from his loop station.

