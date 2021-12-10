Crazy Tube Circuits debuts the Crossfire, inspired by “one of the most iconic pedal/amp combinations in history”

Crazy Tube Circuits has unveiled the latest entry to its family of effects pedals – the Crossfire, which is inspired by “one of the most iconic pedal/amp combinations” of all time.

The combination in question comprises ‘60s-era Fender guitar amps and a certain ‘70s-era green mid-hump overdrive pedal, and it’s these two popular vintage products – heralded for their “screaming, sparkly tones” championed by players such as Stevie Ray Vaughan – that form the inspiration behind the two-sided Crossfire unit.

There’s a fair amount of controls on the face of the Crossfire, so let’s get stuck in. The pedal itself is divided into two halves – one for the amp and pedal, respectively. On the left amp side, there are control knobs for Volume and Gain, as well as an easy-to-navigate three-band EQ.

These are propped up by two toggle switches. The first, a headroom toggle, promises to increase the amount of clean headroom available by flicking between a 4x6L6 power amp and 2x6L6 power section, while the second bright switch boosts the pedal’s high frequency response.

It’s an all-analog circuit for the amp side, which Crazy Tube Circuits says closely follows the path of the Fender tube amps it’s inspired by.

As for the pedal side, it’s got everything you’d expect from a classic overdrive pedal. The no-nonsense control layout includes Volume, Gain and Tone parameters – all very self-explanatory – though offers added versatility by way of two further toggles and an internal switch.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Crazy Tube Circuits) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Crazy Tube Circuits)

The clipping switch, which changes between asymmetrical or symmetrical clipping styles, lines up alongside a gain toggle that, as you can imagine, boosts the overall gain level. The internal switch, meanwhile, selects between 9V or 18V operation for added overdrive headroom.

An additional passive effects loop also grants versatile rig-integration options and lets users employ each side independently.

There's no official US price as of yet, though the Crazy Tube Circuits site has the Crossfire listed for €219.

To find out more, visit Crazy Tube Circuits.