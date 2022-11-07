Crazy Tube Circuits launches the Stardust V3, a Fender-aping amp-in-a-box

Greek effects firm Crazy Tube Circuits has debuted the Stardust V3, the third iteration of its amp-in-a-box overdrive pedal that aims to capture late-’60s, Fender-style tones.

The Stardust has featured in the Crazy Tube Circuits line-up for nigh-on a decade now and initially aimed to bottle the sound of a cranked Fender Deluxe Reverb in a pedal format.

2022’s Version 3 adds a choice of amp styles, all inspired by classic models from the late-’60s era. These can be selected using a new mini-toggle, positioned to the right of the tone control.

Among the options on offer are BSM (aka a Bassman), VLX (Vibrolux) and DLX (the classic Deluxe emulation featured in the earlier Stardust models.

Inside, the circuit is based on an all-analog signal path and MOSFET transistors, which CTC says “provides juicy overdrive tones with great note separation that clean up to that sparkly sound that we all love and heard in recordings of the past.”

The Stardust V3 is also being pitched as an excellent option for the sort of set-and-forget device that responds well to guitar volume and tone surfing.

Other changes include shifting the input, output and power connections from the sides to the top panel and “enhanced headroom”. As you can tell from the connections, it won’t completely replace an amp, but Crazy Tube Circuits says it will work well when routed to your interface or power amp via a cab-sim.

Expect to find the Stardust V3 for around $199. Head to Crazy Tubes Circuits site (opens in new tab) for more information.