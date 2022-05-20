NAMM 2022: Crazy Tube Circuits launches the Super Conductor, a 4-in-1 analog boost pedal

NAMM 2022: Greek pedal builder Crazy Tube Circuits has unveiled a new 4-in-1 boost unit, dubbed the Super Conductor.

Central to the Super Conductor are the four classic boost circuits, titled RM, EP, MA and MF.

According to the brand, “Each all-analog circuit features different input/output impedance, voltage supply and behaves differently on the volume / output knob, producing its own sonic signature, so that you can find the one that suits your rig and playing style.”

RM is based on the classic Dallas Rangemaster germanium treble booster circuit (though here it is achieved with two low-gain silicon transistors), which was essential to Clapton’s famous ‘woman tone’ with John Mayall’s Blues Breakers.

EP channels the JFET preamp tone (and 24V DC power supply) of the classic Echoplex EP-3 tape delay favored by Brian May, Eddie Van Halen and Andy Summers.

MA recalls the transparent boost tone of MXR’s Micro Amp and, finally, MF takes its cues from the pristine MOSFET boost circuit found in Z.Vex’s Super Hard On.

In addition, to option of selecting four central circuits and the central ‘one-knob wonder’ boost control there are two micro-switches, each of which engages a different voicing for a pair of circuits.

For example, RM and EP have the option of OG (original) or FAT EQ settings, while MA and MF can switch between 9V power supply or an internally boosted 18V, for super high headroom.

The Crazy Tube Circuits Super Conductor is available for $189 or $199. Head to Crazy Tube Circuits for more information.