“A rare pedal refined with magic ingredients”: Crazy Tube Circuit’s faultless five-star Klon/Dumble dual overdrive has just been given a serious upgrade – but stock is limited

The Unobtanium Raw, which offers a faithful Klon Centaur and two Dumble amp voicing recreations, is here – but it won’t be for long

Crazy Tube Circuits has announced a new Raw edition of its acclaimed Unobtanium pedal – but stock is highly limited. 

The Greek effects specialist has dished out some interesting builds over the years, including a pedal that crams the sounds of Pink Floyd's Wish You Were Here into a stompbox, and the original Unobtanium, which offered coveted Klon Centaur and Dumble tones in a single unit. Now, that design has been revisited. 

