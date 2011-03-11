The Cult Back In the Studio

Hard rockers the Cult have announced that they are back in the studio with producer Chris Goss (Queens of the Stone Age) and expect to release their new full-length this fall.

"I feel we have reached our zenith in terms of our writing and performing skills," singer Ian Astbury said. "We intend to deliver on all levels."

The Cult recently issued Capsule 2: New Blood Deep Cuts, which featured new songs "Embers" and "Until The Light Takes Us", live recordings of some of the band's huge hits and a look into The Cult's rehearsal space, with a never-before-seen warm-up performance of "Black Angel."

Rather than revisit the traditional method of releasing a long form CD, the band pioneered a new way of providing material. Capsules span multiple media formats including vinyl, digital, USB, CD and DVD formats, and can be purchased at CultCapsuleStore.com.

The Cult is Ian Astbury (vocals), Billy Duffy (guitar), Chris Wyse (bass), John Tempesta (drums) and Mike Dimkich (rhythm guitar).