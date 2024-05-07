“Retains all the charm of the original 1960s classic design in all its vintage glory”: Danelectro has brought back its Big Sitar – with some modern upgrades

The new Danelectro model promises to deliver the quintessential electric sitar sound popularized by the likes of Metallica, Steve Howe and Steve Vai

Danelectro Big Sitar in three finishes
(Image credit: Danelectro)

Danelectro has reissued its Big Sitar, based on the model first launched in the 1960s used by everyone from Metallica and Steve Howe to Steve Vai and Eddie Van Halen.

The Danelectro electric sitar pays homage to the sitar, the traditional South Asian instrument used in Hindustani classical music. It became popular in the West in the late 1950s and 1960s by artists such as Ravi Shankar, The Beatles, and The Rolling Stones.

