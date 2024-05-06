“Lightweight construction and exceptional playability”: Can’t afford the Jimmy Page double-neck? Danelectro has you covered with an $899 alternative

By Phil Weller
published

The Danelectro 6-12 Double Neck melds together six and twelve-string guitars with an “art deco guise” and pickups that boast “sweet and spicy” tones

Danelectro's 6-12 Double Neck guitar
(Image credit: Danelectro)

Double-neck guitars can make one hell of a statement on stage, but they’re not known for their affordability. 

Thankfully, Danelectro has just unveiled a solution in the form of its classily-designed 6-12 Double Neck, which rings up at just $899. 

