“Lightweight construction and exceptional playability”: Can’t afford the Jimmy Page double-neck? Danelectro has you covered with an $899 alternative

Double-neck guitars can make one hell of a statement on stage, but they’re not known for their affordability.

Thankfully, Danelectro has just unveiled a solution in the form of its classily-designed 6-12 Double Neck, which rings up at just $899.

For context, the Gibson Custom EDS-1275 – which Jimmy Page has made synonymous with Stairway to Heaven – costs $7,999 (not to mention the recently unveiled, $50,000 Collectors' Edition Page signature version of the model...) Yet the vastly reduced price point doesn’t mean the guitar’s specs are second-rate.

Danelectro cites the model as having “lightweight construction and exceptional playability,” and to the former point it features a semi-hollow spruce body frame and feedback-eliminating hardboard top wood, its weight has been greatly reduced, much to the joy of spines worldwide.

Its two maple necks are bolt-on, and there are 21 frets across its rosewood fingerboards, with playability prioritized with 25" scale lengths and comfortable C-profile necks.

Both of its bridges are fully adjustable, too, as Danelectro aims to make it a statement instrument suited to both the studio and the stage.

Its four lipstick pickups – two for each side of the electric guitar’s coin – offer vintage-tinged tones to players. Danelectro says its bridge pickups are “your go-to for jangle and leads with focused bass, punchy midrange, and treble that’s spicy or sweet.”

The active neck pickups, meanwhile, deliver a “low-frequency gristle that fills sonic space” so that it always cuts through the mix.

(Image credit: Danelectro)

The pickups are also wired a little differently. Series wiring in the middle position, instead of the parallel wiring found on most electric guitars, aims to beef up the tones the guitar offers, at the expense of top-end bite.

Its controls include a three-way pickup switch and a two-way switch to alternate between the two guitars. Stacked volume and tone knobs are also in place to keep onstage adjustments simple.

(Image credit: Danelectro)

Its design is based on the Danelectro Dano 59, which is known for its short horn body style. Available in a limited edition White Pearl finish, chrome and black hardware complements the guitar's minimalist style and belies its price tag.

Head over to Danelectro for more info on the budget-friendly double-neck build.