Danelectro reissues the ‘66-12 12-string semi-hollow

Danelectro has launched a new 12-string version of its ’66 electric guitar model.

The new Reissue ‘66-12 semi-hollow boasts a double cutaway reverse alder body with an alder center block, “German-carved” bevelled edge and single f-hole.

There’s also a C-shaped bolt-on maple neck and 22-fret pau ferro fingerboard.

Pickups are a Danelectro coil-tapped dual lipstick humbucker at the bridge and an angled full-range P-90-style single-coil with large housing at the neck.

Other features include chrome master volume and master chrome tone controls with ‘D’ motif and three-way selector switch, vintage style die-cast machine heads, fully adjustable bridge and precision-cut 12 slot graphite nut.

The ‘66-12 is offered in a choice of transparent 3 Tone Burst or Black high gloss finish for $899.

