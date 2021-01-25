D'Angelico decks out Premier Series LS acoustics with Aged Mahogany finish

NAMM 2021 isn't taking place in the physical realm this year, but you'll find all the hottest January gear launches in our guide to the biggest guitar, amp and pedal releases of 2021 so far.

D'Angelico has updated its Premier Series LS line of acoustic guitars with an ornate Aged Mahogany finish.

Consisting of the six-string Premier Gramercy LS, Premier Bowery LS, Premier Tammany LS, Premier Lexington LS, and the 12-string Premier Fulton LS, the Premier Series LS guitars are D'Angelico's entry level acoustic-electric models, which are designed to deliver dynamic acoustic tones and maximum player comfort.

Now, the five guitars are available in an Aged Mahogany finish, giving the acoustics a rustic, old-school look.

Each guitar is constructed using a laminated Mahogany top, back and sides, a mahogany scarf neck and torrefied merbau fretboard. Torrefied simply means "baked", and is a process used to reproduce the tones of old-wood guitars.

Elsewhere, the Premier Series LS models feature D'Angelico's proprietary MG-30 preamp and tuner, a slim C-shape neck profile and scalloped X-bracing for a big bottom-end.

Image 1 of 5 D'Angelico Premier Bowery LS in Aged Mahogany (Image credit: D'Angelico) Image 2 of 5 D'Angelico Premier Fulton LS in Aged Mahogany (Image credit: D'Angelico) Image 3 of 5 D'Angelico Premier Gramercy LS in Aged Mahogany (Image credit: D'Angelico) Image 4 of 5 D'Angelico Premier Lexington LS in Aged Mahogany (Image credit: D'Angelico) Image 5 of 5 D'Angelico Premier Tammany LS in Aged Mahogany (Image credit: D'Angelico)

The Bowery LS and Gramercy LS are six-string single-cutaway acoustics, boasting a modern aesthetic and easy access to high-end frets. The Lexington LS offers the same in a 12-string package.

D'Angelico's Tammany LS was released in 2020 as the guitar maker's sole "OM"-sized model, offering a warm, balanced tone and promising to be the perfect companion for singer-songwriters.

Rounding things off is the Lexington LS – a non-cutaway dreadnought that aims to deliver a big sound for remarkable value.

The newly finished guitars cap off a busy NAMM week for D'Angelico, which also introduced three all-new electric guitar models alongside a whole host of product upgrades.

For more info, head over to D'Angelico.