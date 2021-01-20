D'Angelico introduces new Brighton, Bedford SH and Excel 59, updates existing guitar ranges with flashy finishes

NAMM 2021 isn't taking place in the physical realm this year, but you'll find all the hottest January gear launches in our guide to the biggest guitar, amp and pedal releases of 2021 so far.

D'Angelico is the latest guitar maker to get in on the NAMM season action, unveiling a string of all-new electric guitars and acoustic guitars for 2021, as well as announcing a number of upgrades to existing models.

New pickups, new finishes and new models all feature in D'Angelico's 2021 lineup – get all the info below…

D'Angelico Deluxe Brighton

(Image credit: D'Angelico)

D'Angelico's all-new Deluxe Brighton features a double-cut swamp ash body with a deep belly contour for greater comfort, as well as a flamed maple top and ebony fretboard.

Under the hood, the guitar boasts USA Seymour Duncan Seth Lover A4 pickups, which appear in all the Deluxe Series' humbucker-equipped models, offering a wide sonic dimension and tonal clarity.

Wired to the pickups are two volume controls, two coil-splitting tone knobs and a three-way toggle switch.

A satin-finished three-piece neck with a C-shape profile and Grover Super Rotomatic Locking tuners finish off the 24.75" scale-length guitar.

The Deluxe Brighton is available in Vintage Sunburst, Desert Gold or Mate Walnut finishes, and is available now for $1,499.

D'Angelico Premier Bedford HS

(Image credit: D'Angelico)

Previously only offered as a Deluxe Limited Edition model, D'Angelico's all-new Premier Bedford SH adopts a sleek design that boasts a singular f-hole and a six-point tremolo.

Mahogany is used for the guitar's top, back and sides, and also dons a maple scarf neck with a satin finish. Coming in with a 24.75" scale length, the Premier Bedford SH also flashes Grover Stairstep Rotomatic tuners and comes in Sky Blue, Oxblood and Black Flake finishes.

As for tone, a unique three-pickup configuration appears, controlled via a five-way blade switch and master volume and control knobs. Two Duncan Designed TE-103 single-coils appear in the neck and middle positions, with a Duncan Designed MH-102 mini-humbucker in the bridge.

The trio aims to refresh the standard pickup configuration and offer five incomparably rich tones.

The Premier Bedford HS is available for $799.

D'Angelico Excel 59

(Image credit: D'Angelico)

The third new D'Angelico is a modern reimagining of a classic John D'Angelico model from 1959 – the Excel 59. The single-cutaway, fully hollow body is made out of laminated flame maple for the back and sides and laminated spruce for the top, and also sports an ebony fretboard.

Elegant features include a D'Angelico Stairstep tailpiece, Grover Imperial tuners and two Great Dane P90s. Custom-made by Seymour Duncan, the Great Danes take inspiration from 1940s dog-ear P90s and offer warm and woody tones.

The Excel commits to its vintage aesthetic with a three-way chickenhead pickup selector and cupcake knobs for the volume and tone controls.

Available in Vintage Natural, Viola and Black Dog, the Excel 59 is priced at $1,999.

Image 1 of 2 D'Angelico Excel Gramercy XT in Walnut Stain (Image credit: D'Angelico) Image 2 of 2 D'Angelico Excel Tammany XT in Vintage Sunburst (Image credit: D'Angelico)

New acoustics have also arrived in the form of the Excel Gramercy XT, which sports either a Walnut Stain, Vintage Sunburst or Vintage Natural finish.

An upgraded version of the single-cutaway grand auditorium, the guitar features solid mahogany back and sides, a solid Sitka spruce top and a pau ferro fretboard.

A Fishman INK-4 preamp/tuner also makes the cut, in a bid to capture true-to-tone amplification.

The all-new Excel Tammany XT also makes its first appearance, flashing solid mahogany back and sides, a solid Sitka spruce top and a pau ferro fingerboard.

The Excel Gramercy XT and Excel Tammany XT are available for $299 and $899, respectively.

Elsewhere, D'Angelico has made a range of upgrades to its existing line of guitars. New finishes have arrived for the Premier DC, Premier Mini DC and Premier SS in the form of Blake Flake.

A number of acoustics get a fresh lick of paint as well, with a new Aged Mahogany finish now available for the Premier Bowery LS, Premier Tammany LS, Premier Lexington LS and Premier Fulton 12-string.

For more info on all the new guitars, head over to D'Angelico.