D’Angelico unveils 2022 limited-edition electrics, boasting one-off finishes, pickups and spec combos

After unveiling a wealth of fresh electric guitars and acoustic guitars last week, D’Angelico has now introduced its lineup of limited-edition six-strings for 2022.

Six standard-line electrics have been treated to an upgrade, with each model boasting a range of all-new colorways, versatile switching options, never-before-used pickups and a host of spec combos that can’t be found on any other D’Angelico.

More specifically, Seymour Duncan’s Stack P90s and Antiquity Retrospect'd humbuckers can be found on the spec sheet of a D’Angelico for the first time, the latter of which has been paired with coil-splitting controls.

In terms of aesthetics, each iteration will also be available in the all-new Rust, Sage and Sapphire finishes.

Lines that have been treated to a fresh lick of limited-edition paint include the Deluxe SS LE, Deluxe DC LE, Deluxe Mini DC LE, Deluxe Brighton LE, Deluxe Atlantic LE and Deluxe Bedford SH LE. Only 50 of each will be made available.

There’s a fair bit to get through, so let’s dive right in.

D'Angelico Deluxe SS LE

D'Angelico Deluxe SS LE in Rust
D'Angelico Deluxe SS LE in Sapphire
D'Angelico Deluxe SS LE in Sage

First up is the semi-hollow Deluxe SS LE. Aside from the new finishes, the guitar also comes equipped with Seymour Duncan Antiquity Retrospect'd humbuckers, which are wired to coil-splitting tone knobs and a three-way switch.

Other appointments include a laminated maple construction and slim body profile, as well as a lightweight centerblock, C-shape three-piece neck and rosewood fingerboard. Elsewhere, the ornate model boasts a D’Angelico Stairstep tailpiece, Macassar ebony Scalini pickguard and Grover 509 Super Rotomatic tuners.

The Deluxe SS LE is available in all three colors for $1,999.

D'Angelico Deluxe DC LE

D'Angelico Deluxe DC LE in Sage
D'Angelico Deluxe DC LE in Rust
D'Angelico Deluxe DC LE in Sapphire

The DC LE has also been fitted with Seymour Duncan Antiquity Retrospect'd pickups, which are once again at the mercy of two push/pull coil-splitting tone controls and a three-way switch.

D’Angelico’s double-cut model features a very similar construction to the SS LE – a laminated maple construction, C-shape three-piece neck and rosewood fretboard – though favors a Tune-O-Matic bridge and a Stopbar tailpiece.

The spec sheet also includes Mother of Pearl/abalone split block inlays, an ebony pickguard, aluminum skyscraper truss rod cover and a lightweight centerblock.

Available in Rust, Sage and Sapphire, the Deluxe DC LE is available now for $1,999.

D'Angelico Deluxe Mini DC LE

D'Angelico Deluxe Mini DC LE in Rust

Nice and simple: the Deluxe Mini DC LE is identical to the above DC LE, though arrives in a more playable package. In terms of dimensions, it measures 14 inches in width – as opposed to the 16 inches of the DC LE – though remains consistent with a body depth of 1.75 inches.

To recap the standout specs, the Mini DC LE features the Antiquity Retrospect'd pickups and the same versatile switching system that has so far been found on all of the limited-edition electrics.

The Mini DC LE is available now for $1,999, in Sage, Sapphire and Rust colorways.

D'Angelico Deluxe Brighton LE

D'Angelico Deluxe Brighton LE

Another double-cut, the Deluxe Brighton LE weighs in with a 13.25-inch body width and 1.625-inch depth – a nice halfway point between the previous two models – and introduces a new pickup alternative.

Seymour Duncan’s Stack P90s are utilized in the Sage and Sapphire versions of the Deluxe Brighton LE, which sport a standard control layout comprising master volume and tone controls, and a three-way toggle switch. The Rust iteration, meanwhile, features the Antiquity Retrospect'd humbuckers.

In terms of build, the solidbody model features an alder body, which is paired with seven-ply binding, a slim-C neck and rosewood fingerboard. It also introduces the larger f-hole Style five-ply pickguard.

The Deluxe Brighton LE is available now for $1,699.

D'Angelico Deluxe Atlantic LE

D'Angelico Deluxe Atlantic LE

The slim-bodied, single-cut Deluxe Atlantic LE is, once again, available with Seymour Duncan Stack P90s or Antiquity Retrospect'd humbuckers depending on which color you opt for. The latter is available on the Rust iteration, which has the now-familiar coil-splitting control layout.

Other notable specs include the alder body with seven-ply binding, the larger f-hole Style five-ply pickguard, the ebony control knob tops and Mother of Pearl/Abalone Split Block inlays. A Tune-O-Matic bridge and Stopbar tailpiece also makes the cut.

Each Deluxe Atlantic LE is available now for $1,699.

D'Angelico Deluxe Bedford SH LE

D'Angelico Deluxe Bedford SH LE

Last but not least is the Deluxe Bedford SH LE. Once again, the Sage and Sapphire versions arrive with Seymour Duncan Stack P90s, though this time round the Rust alternative features a fresh trio of pickups.

Two tele-style Seymour Duncan STR52-1 single-coils ride shotgun alongside the Seymour Duncan SM-1b mini-humbuckers, all of which are wired to master volume and tone controls, and a five-way blade switch.

In terms of build, the semi-hollow six-string features alder top back and sides, and arrives with either a Wilkinson six-point tremolo or a Tune-O-Matic/Stopbar combo, depending on the finish. It’s also worth noting the oversized f-hole on the upper bout, as well as the larger f-hole style pickguard.

The Deluxe Bedford SH LE is available now for $1,699.

For more info, head over to D'Angelico.