Danny Elfman and Iggy Pop join forces for industrial new single Kick Me

Danny Elfman has announced his new album, Bigger. Messier. – a comprehensive 21-track LP that will contain remixed versions of songs from his 2021 album, Big Mess.

To usher in the news, Elfman has dropped the effort’s lead single, Kick Me – a bonkers reimagining of the Big Mess track of the same name, which has been brought to life by Iggy Pop.

The original track was – in true Elfman fashion – pretty darn wild itself, but Pop somehow manages to take things one step further by rebuilding the entire track vocally and instrumentally from the ground up.

It’s got a classically conversational Pop twang and some rejuvenated electric guitar riffs, as well as a string of instrumental additions provided by longtime Pop collaborator, Leron Thomas.

Iggy Pop is just one name from a huge list of Bigger. Messier. guest artists, all of whom were recruited by Elfman and his close collaborators Stu Brookes and Berit Gwendolyn Gilma to contribute to the album.

“At the onset of the Bigger. Messier. I asked the same thing of every artist: ‘express me through your own eyes,’” Elfman explained. “Not only was I surprised at the artists that wanted to participate, but completely blown away by what everyone contributed.

“There’s a tremendous amount of diversity represented throughout, and I couldn’t be more excited to announce the record with Iggy’s version of Kick Me,” he continued. “This record became such an enjoyment of experimentation and relinquishing control of my own work in a way that I’ve never done before.”

Though it’s been labeled the album’s first single, it’s not the first Bigger. Messier. track to be released thus far – it joins the the souped-up cinematic reworkings of True and Native Intelligence, which were curated by Trent Reznor.

(Image credit: Press)

Other remixes that have already been released include Kid606’s take on Sorry, Squarepusher’s radical spin on We Belong and Xiu Xiu’s version of Serious Ground. Kick Me had also been given a new lease of life prior to Pop’s performance courtesy of Zach Hill of Death Grips own cover.

It’s been a busy few months for Elfman, who has been juggling his Bigger. Messier project with his live commitments. In April, the eclectic composer performed at Coachella alongside Nili Brosh and Wes Borland, during which the former shredded The Simpsons theme song.