Watch Nili Brosh shred the Simpsons theme onstage with Danny Elfman and Wes Borland at Coachella

Back in March, electric guitar maestro Nili Brosh announced that she'd be joining Danny Elfman’s band for the composer's performance at this year’s Coachella festival.

Brosh – along with fellow guitarist Wes Borland (himself filling in for Robin Finck, who had scheduling conflicts) – appeared with Elfman during his Saturday night (April 16) set at the mega-festival.

Along with plenty of classics by his former band, Oingo Boingo, and a number of cuts from his recent solo album, Big Mess – which itself extensively featured Brosh – Elfman also played some of his most beloved TV and film themes for thousands of delighted festival-goers.

Among these were his none-more-timeless main title theme for The Simpsons, which was re-created in truly shred-tastic fashion by Elfman, Brosh, Borland and a full orchestra.

Though it's not the clearest footage in the world, you can see the ensemble rock out – with Elfman, Brosh and Borland all getting some tasty, bumblebee-like leads in – on the classic tune below.

For the performance, Brosh wielded a brand-new Custom Shop Ibanez model with a trio of passive EMG pickups, a basswood body, matching headstock and Brosh's own signature inlays.

"I couldn't be happier with how this guitar sounds and looks," Brosh wrote on Instagram of the instrument in February. "[Ibanez's Los Angeles Custom Shop] just killed it – thank you so much guys!"

A post shared by Nili Brosh (@nilibrosh) A photo posted by on

Often partial to Jacksons when playing with Limp Bizkit, Borland appears to be using a PRS (though not, it would seem, his new custom PRS four-string guitar-bass hybrid) for the performance.

This went into – if Borland's Instagram is to be believed – a Diezel VH4 guitar amp and 2x12” speaker cabinet joined by a Line 6 HX Effects, DigiTech Whammy, Boss guitar tuner, and what appears to be a Boss NS-2 Noise Suppressor.

A post shared by Wes Borland (@thewesborland)A post shared by Wes Borland (@thewesborland) A photo posted by on

In an interview with Guitar World last year, Elfman discussed his approach to Big Mess, and how he wanted his guitar work to interact with the playing of Brosh and Robin Finck on the album.

“In other words, if we play, Robin and Nili are great, and when you put me in it, it messes it up," Elfman said, laughing. "That was kind of the sound I wanted. My guitar was the feedback and the messiness, and that all came out of me, and all of my vocals were recorded on this little handheld mic up in this room.”