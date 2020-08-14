Darkglass Electronics unveils limited-edition The Squid drive pedal with custom artwork

Darkglass Electronics has announced a limited-edition version of its Microtubes B7K Ultra V2 Aux-The Squid, featuring new technology and artwork.

The updated overdrive pedal boasts the same Microtubes dynamic saturation circuit from Darkglass’s B3K V2 and B7K V2, adding in a four-band equalizer and a dedicated footswitch to engage the overdrive section independently.

Master volume controls the overall unit level, while a three-way toggle offers additional control for each mid-range section.

Additionally, the pedal’s enclosure sports new art from Ignacio Bazan Lazcano.

Other features include a Microtubes dynamic saturation circuit, separate bypass and distortion footswitches, six selectable mid frequencies, aux in and headphone connections, balanced XLR output with ground lift and switchable IR cabinet simulation and more.

The Squid is available in a limited quantity of just 1,000 pieces worldwide for £399 (approx. $520).

For more information, head to Darkglass.