The Darkness Set August Release Date for New Album, 'Hot Cakes'

English rockers The Darkness have set Hot Cakes as the title of their upcoming third studio album, which is set for an August 21 release date in the U.S.

The band's first album since 2005's One Way Ticket to Hell... and Back was produced by band members Justin and Dan Hawkins along with Nick Brine, a longtime collaborator of the band.

The band have a handful of U.S. dates on tap for this summer, before heading to Europe for a run of shows supporting none other than Lady Gaga.

Listen to "Nothing's Gonna Stop Us":