Dave Edmunds Announces New Instrumental Album, 'Rags & Classics'

Over the years, Dave Edmunds has worked with some of the biggest names in rock history, including Paul McCartney, Jeff Lynn, Elvis Costello, Carl Perkins, Stray Cats, Status Quo and Dion, in addition to issuing albums as a member of Rockpile and his own solo releases.

And now, for the first time in his career, he is issuing an all-instrumental album, Rags & Classics, which will be released June 9 via the MVD Entertainment Group.

“I recorded this, off and on, at home, over a period of four months," Edmunds says.

"But I guess the idea of making a guitar album had been lurking subconsciously since I was seventeen years of age. That's when I discovered the fascinating guitar styles of Chet Atkins, Merle Travis and, later, Jerry Reed, along with other truly innovative guitarists of the Fifties and Sixties music revolution.”

Edmunds swapped California for Monmouth 12 years ago, ending an immersion in the U.S. music scene that began after signing with Led Zeppelin’s Swan Song Records. The U.S. became his focus. Since basing himself back in native Wales, Edmunds set up his own digital recording studio, allowing him to record new material his way.

“I've chosen a selection of what I consider to be 'classic singles' from the past, but with a Fender Stratocaster guitar interpretation, along with others reflecting my earlier influences. As with my recent album, Again, there was nobody else in the studio at any time—just the way I like it!”

Featuring a wide stylistic variety of selections ("Green Onions," "God Only Knows," "Your Song," "I Believe I Can Fly" and "Symphony No. 40 In G Minor, Molto Allegro" are just a few), there is a little bit for everybody on Rags & Classics, which reaffirms Edmunds as one of rock's most talented guitarists.

Rags & Classics Track Listing:A Whiter Shade of Pale

I Believe I Can Fly

God Only Knows

Wuthering Heights

Your Song

Black Mountain Rag

Classical Gas

Green Onions

Cannonball Rag

Symphony No. 40 in G Minor, Molto Allegro