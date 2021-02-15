Dave Grohl, Pat Smear and Krist Novoselic still jam as Nirvana in private

We’ve seen Foo Fighters front man Dave Grohl and electric guitar player Pat Smear reunite with their former Nirvana band mate, bassist Krist Novoselic, onstage several times.

Now, in a new interview with Howard Stern, Smear revealed that the three musicians sometimes get together in private to run through some Nirvana tunes as well.

Foo Fighters stopped Howard Stern’s Sirius XM show on Thursday (February 11) to promote their recently released 10th studio album, Medicine at Midnight.

Asked by Stern if he ever missed playing with Nirvana, Smear, who joined in 1993 for the In Utero tour, replied, “Every once in a while, me and Krist and Dave get together and we do play as if we’re Nirvana. So I don’t have to miss it – we do it. If we’re in the same town together, or whatever, we’ll get together and jam.”

Smear also added that the most recent get-together took place at the house where the Foo Fighters tracked Medicine at Midnight. Chimed in Grohl, “We actually recorded some stuff.”

Outside of the occasional private jam session, Grohl and Smear acknowledged that it often hurts too much to look back on Nirvana and revisit the music. However, Grohl revealed that he had recently gone on a drive with his daughter, and was surprised that she knew all the words to Come As You Are when it came on the radio.

“I never played that record,” Grohl said. “We don’t talk about Nirvana and stuff, and she’s singing every word of the song. That, to me, that feels good.”

The Foo Fighters also performed a three-song set during their Stern appearance, including a cover of Mountain’s Mississippi Queen, which they played in tribute to Leslie West, who passed away at the age of 75 in December. You can check it out above.