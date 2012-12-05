Dave Grohl Releases New Trailer for 'Sound City' Documentary

Dave Grohl has shared a new trailer for his upcoming Sound City documentary, featuring Metallica, Trent Reznor, Tom Petty, Corey Taylor, Stevie Nicks and more. Watch it below.

Sound City: A Film by Dave Grohl tells the story of Sound City Studios, the recently closed home to many classic records, including Nirvana's Nevermind, Red Hot Chili Peppers' One Hot Minute, Metallica's Death Magnetic, Fleetwood Mac's Rumours, Neil Young's After the Gold Rush and more. The studio closed in 2011.

"When Sound City closed last year, it was a very sad day. That place was like a church," Grohl said in an interview earlier this year. "The list of people that recorded there reads like a virtual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame."

The film is set to make its debut next month at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.