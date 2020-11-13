Dave Grohl reveals details of quarantine side project with mystery guests

Foo Fighters are currently gearing up to release their 10th studio album, Medicine at Midnight, but it would seem frontman Dave Grohl has even more music up his sleeve.

In a recent interview with Absolute Radio, the Foos mastermind revealed that he's recorded a series of “weird” songs with other artists.

“I'm not gonna just go in and start writing more songs,” he said, regarding being in lockdown with a new Foo Fighters record in the tank. "But what I've found is that in the last six or seven months I started getting emails from these different musicians that are doing the same thing – they are sitting at home and are creatively restless.

"They're basically saying, 'Hey, Dave, I've been doing the same thing for years – I've been stuck in this one sort of creative lane for a long time. It's time to get weird – do you want to do a side project?'

On the artists in question, Grohl describes them as “people you would never expect”. He went on, “we are remotely recording with each other – I'm sending drum tracks, and they're sending guitar tracks, I'm playing in my own studio, sending it back."

“I think that this period of quarantine or lockdown – the result in six or seven months will be a wave of new music that's just weird," he added. "It's just a bunch of people with nothing else to do."

The band recently appeared on Saturday Night Live to debut the first single from the record, Shame Shame. It followed Grohl's recent cover of Nine Inch Nails' Piggy with St. Vincent, which celebrated NIN's induction into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame.