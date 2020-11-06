St. Vincent and Dave Grohl cover Nine Inch Nails' Piggy

St. Vincent has teamed up with Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl for a cover of Nine Inch Nails Piggy in honor of the band's induction into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame on November 7.

The song was recorded as part of a series of tracks commissioned by Amazon to celebrate this years Rock Hall inductees. Take a listen to the cover below:

Written by Nine Inch Nails mastermind Trent Reznor, Piggy appeared on the industrial rock titans' second studio album, 1994's The Downward Spiral. St. Vincent says its one of her “favorite Nails songs to this day”.

“I am obsessed with the slinky tambourine that is just a little lazy in feel. And when I took this song apart to cover it, it took me a long time to really understand the immensity of the groove,” she shared in a statement.

“It’s a dark, industrial reggae. Muscular, but never as distorted as you imagined it when you think of it in your head… They made a complicated thing seem easy and made big, bold sonic choices.”

The Amazon series also includes The Kills' version of T. Rex's Cosmic Dancer, Eyelids' cover of Depeche Mode’s Enjoy the Silence and Jehnny Beth's rendition of Nine Inch Nails' Closer.